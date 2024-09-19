‘Varahi Yatra’ from Tirupati to Vizag

Sri Varahi Maha Ratha Yatra Trust September 19 (Thursday) announced a spiritual chariot procession from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam. “The yatra will start at Jeevalingeswara Swamy temple (Jeevakona) in Tirupati on September 22,” announced the trust’s honorary president and State observer Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy. Addressing a media conference here, he said ‘Varahi Yagam’ would be performed at Indira Maidanam from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the same day. “Trishakti Varahi Peetham Swamiji from Eluru and Sri Maharudra Swamy of Varahi Shakti Peetham, Tiruchanur will conduct the ritual. Entry is free and all devotees are allowed to participate,” Mr. Reddy said. The procession will have halts at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada before reaching Visakhapatnam on September 28.