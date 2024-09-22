Varahi Maha Rath Yatra begins from Tirupati

Varahi Maha Rath Yatra commenced at the Jeevalingeswara Swamy temple in Jeevakona on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. The procession was given a ceremonial reception as the chariot drove into various localities in the city, which reached Indira Maidanam by evening, where ‘Varahi Yagam’ was performed. The rituals to the deity were performed after sunset and the festivities carried on till late in the evening.

The Rath Yatra trust’s honorary president and State observer Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy, who participated in the inaugural run of the chariot along with MLA Arani Srinivasulu and former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi, announced that the event was being held for global peace and prosperity.

The State-wide procession will have halts at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada before it reaches Visakhapatnam on September 28.

