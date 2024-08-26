‘Varadhi’ takes policing to the doorstep of people in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh

In an attempt to take friendly policing to the doorstep of people and instil a sense of security and confidence among the people, the police have launched an innovative programme ‘Varadhi’ in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the programme, police officers are visiting the rural areas and spending quality time with the people. The police officers are creating awareness about various crimes and newly introduced laws.

Guntur Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar launched this initiative in the district. He participated in the programme at a village in Phirangipuram Police Station limits in the district on August 24 evening. He interacted with women, girls, and senior citizens at the village and received complaints from the residents.

During a presentation, Mr. Satish Kumar advised the villagers to keep track of their children’s behaviour at schools, colleges, houses and other places.

“In case of any unexpected behaviour, then the parents should enquire about it. If the children face any problem they should seek help from the police,” the SP said.

As part of the programme, the SP also formed Village Peace Committees which would alert the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to the possible local law and order issues. “The Village Peace Committees can prevent many law and order issues through discussions among stakeholders,” he said.

The police cautioned the people about cybercrimes, by citing various examples of the recent incidents. The SP advised the villagers not to respond to the links being received on mobile phones from unknown sources.

Locked House Monitoring System

He elaborated upon the Locked House Monitoring System. The residents can alert the police in advance if they plan to go out of station for long. The police will install CCTV cameras at the house and monitor it while the owners are away,” the SP explained.