‘Vanta-Vaarpu’ call stresses for creation of new district headquartered at Polavaram

February 20, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of locals representing the Godavari agency, on Tuesday, took part in the ‘Vanta-Vaarpu’ programme to press their demand to create a new district to be headquartered at Polavaram in the Eluru district. The ‘Vanta-Vaarpu’ call was given by the Joint Action Committee of the Polavaram Zilla Sadhana Samithi (PZSS), which was formed recently by locals, cutting across political ideologies.  

Key leaders, including former Polavaram MLA Modiyam Srinivas, TDP Polavaram assembly segment convener Boragam Srinivasulu and others stressed the need to have a separate district comprising Rampachodavaram and Chintoor Revenue Divisions, which are now part of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. A rally was also held along the banks of river Godavari at Polavaram.

