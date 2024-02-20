GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vanta-Vaarpu’ call stresses for creation of new district headquartered at Polavaram

February 20, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of locals representing the Godavari agency, on Tuesday, took part in the ‘Vanta-Vaarpu’ programme to press their demand to create a new district to be headquartered at Polavaram in the Eluru district. The ‘Vanta-Vaarpu’ call was given by the Joint Action Committee of the Polavaram Zilla Sadhana Samithi (PZSS), which was formed recently by locals, cutting across political ideologies.  

Key leaders, including former Polavaram MLA Modiyam Srinivas, TDP Polavaram assembly segment convener Boragam Srinivasulu and others stressed the need to have a separate district comprising Rampachodavaram and Chintoor Revenue Divisions, which are now part of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. A rally was also held along the banks of river Godavari at Polavaram.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.