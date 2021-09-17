‘Vanijya Utsav’ to boost trade and exports: Minister

CM to inaugurate the event on September 21

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the two-day ‘Vanijya Utsav-2021’ at S. S. Convention Hall in Vijayawada on September 21.

At a press conference on Thursday, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information and Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the objective of the trade and export carnival was to boost the exports by enhancing commercial production and showcase the State as a ‘rising economic force’.

He said the Centre had kicked off the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the 75th year of the Indian Independence, and as part of the drive, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry was organising a ‘Vanijya Saptah’ from September 20 to 26.

All State governments were organising their independent ‘utsavs’, he said, adding that the event would be organised in collaboration with the Plastics Export Promotion Council. Similar programmes would be organised in the district headquarters across the State on September 24 and 25.

“The event is being planned with a target to enhance the State’s share of exports from the present 4 % to 10 % by 2030. Focus will be on development of industries by attracting investments and promoting large-scale trade and commerce activities,” said Mr. Goutham Reddy.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu said that the government wanted to utilise this platform to promote agricultural products in a big way. The focus would be on holding discussions with experts in the exports sector and initiate measures to increase exports of agriculture products.

Special sessions would be organised in which representatives of the Indian Mission Abroad will participate. Ambassadors of Dubai, France, London, Bangladesh and Germany would take part in the event in virtual mode, he said.

Agri-processing park

“The idea is to promote export of the farm produce after value-addition. Plans are afoot to establish a processing park in every Parliamentary constituency in the State,” said Mr. Kannababu.

Later, the Ministers unveiled the logo and poster for the event and launched a website for prior registration of names for participation in the event. Special Chief Secretary, Industry and Commerce, R. Kalikal Valavan, Commissioner G.V.N. Subramanyam and others were present on the occasion.