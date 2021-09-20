Andhra Pradesh

Vani Mohan takes oath as ex-officio member, TTD Board

Principal Secretary and Commissioner of endowments G. Vani Mohan on Monday took oath as ex-officio member of the TTD board of trustees.

Additional EO A. V. Dharma Reddy administered her the oath at bangaru vakili inside the temple. On the other hand, M. Ramulu, K. Rambhupal Reddy, B. Lakshminarayana and Jeevan Reddy took oath as member trustees of the trust board in different intervals inside the temple. Additional EO Reddy later honoured them with laddu and memento of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara after the customary asirvachanams by temple priests.


