Vani Mohan appointed SEC Secretary

Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) Managing Director G. Vani Mohan has been transferred and posted as the Secretary of State Election Commission (SEC).

A G.O. (RT No.907) to that effect was issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Saturday.

A 1996-batch IAS officer, Ms. Vani Mohan holds full additional charge as the MD of APDDCF, Commissioner of Cooperation and Commissioner of Archaeology and Museums until further orders, the government order said.

Ms. Mohan’s appointment came amid the controversy over the High Court judgment on the A.P. Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance-2020, which directed in the reinstatement of N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner. S. Rama Sundara Reddy, who was the secretary when Mr. Ramesh Kumar ceased to be the SEC consequent upon the promulgation of the said ordinance, has been transferred as Joint Collector (Village and Ward Secretariat and Development) in Kurnool district on May 10.

