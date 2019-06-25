Vangaveeti Radha may join JSP

Telugu Desam leader Vangaveeti Radhakrishna met Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Monday triggering speculation that he is going to join the JSP.

Mr. Radhakrishna quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) before the general elections as he was denied ticket to contest from the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency. He was asked to opt for Machilipatnam Lok Sabha or Vijayawada East Assembly seat but he tendered his resignation following failure of talks with the YSRCP leadership.

Completely sidelined by the YSRCP, he had no other choice except to quit. After hectic parleys with his supporters, he joined the TDP.

Mr. Radhakrishna was a star campaigner for the TDP during the elections and toured many constituencies.

After the TDP’s stunning defeat, Mr. Radhakrishna decided to leave the party and going by his deliberations with Mr. Pawan Kalyan, he may join the JSP.