‘Vangapandu’s workswill inspire one and all’

A group of Ministers paid rich tributes to noted Telugu balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao, who died of prolonged illness recently, at his residence at Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district on Sunay.

Deputy Chief Ministers Pamula Pushpa Srivani and Dharmana Krishnadas, Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and others garlanded a portrait of the balladeer and consoled his family members including wife Vijayalakshmi, daughter Usha and son Dushyant.

“Vangapandu Prasada Rao always captivated the audience with his thought provoking songs and speeches. His literary works will continue to inspire one and all,” said Ms. Srivani.

Tributes paid to YSRCP veteran

In the evening, the Ministers visited the house of YSRCP veteran and former Minister Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju, who died recently, at Moida village of Vizianagaram district and consoled the bereaved family members.

The people’s representatives said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a long association with Sambasiva Raju’s family. Sambasiva Raju’s son P. Suresh, who recently got an MLC seat, was present on the occasion.