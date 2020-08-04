Vangapandu continues to live in the hearts of people: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 August 2020 23:04 IST

Tributes paid to revolutionary singer in city

The death of revolutionary ballad singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao at Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday was condoled by people from various walks of life.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao described Vangapadu as the heartbeat of the poor people.

At a meeting organised by the Department of Culture at VMRDA hall here on Tuesday, the Minister said that Vangapandu had spent all his life in the service of the poor and downtrodden and to enlighten them through his poems.

Vangapandu would continue to live in the hearts of the people as long as there were folk songs and folk arts. The Minister expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family members on behalf of himself as also on behalf of the government. He said that he would strive to perpetuate the memory of Vangapandu in Visakhapatnam by taking up some programme on behalf of the State government, after taking it to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that Vangapandu brought prominence to folk songs by bringing folk into people’s movements more vigorously and effectively.

He described Vangapandu as a mass poet and said his death was a loss to mass movements.

Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) chairman K.V. Ramana and general secretary A. Aja Sarma recalled that Vangapandu used to attract the common people with his songs even when he was working at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in the city.

His song ‘Emi pillo yeldamostava…’, written for the peasant uprisings in Srikakulam as also in other regions of the State, continues to enchant people to this day.

His songs were written in north Andhra dialect and he had constantly endeavoured for the development of the region. They described his death as a loss to north Andhra and also to progressive movements and expressed their sympathies to the bereaved family members.

CPI State Assistant Secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, CPI leader B. Venkata Ramana and M. Pydiraju and CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao also condoled the death.

A condolence meet was held at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC in which representatives of various people’s organisations participated and expressed their sympathies to the bereaved family members.