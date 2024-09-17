GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vande Bharat will boost growth in North Andhra region: traders

The train will slash travel time by several hours, hugely benefiting traders from the region

Updated - September 17, 2024 08:14 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu and MLA Bonela Vijayachandra wish passengers of Vande Bharat Express at Parvatipuram on Monday (September 16, 2024) evening.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu and MLA Bonela Vijayachandra wish passengers of Vande Bharat Express at Parvatipuram on Monday (September 16, 2024) evening. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Public representatives and members of various organisations expressed hope that the Vande Bharat Express introduced between Durg and Visakhapatnam would boost business activity both in Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Hundreds of traders from these two districts travel frequently to Durg and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and to Titlagarh and Rayagada in Odisha on business. They buy various goods and make arrangements for their transport through lorries and goods trains.

However, the number of trains on this route used to be limited, and travel time used to be quite high. The Vande Bharat Express will now slash the journey time from the existing nine hours from Vizianagaram to Durg to just five hours, which will greatly benefit traders, they said.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra and Etcherla legislator N. Eswara Rao who travelled aboard the train on its maiden run thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the new train. Collector B.R. Ambedkar and railway officials welcomed the public representatives at the Vizianagaram Railway Station.

Mr. Vijaya Chandra said that the train would be beneficial for people in the region. Locals felicitated him at Parvatipuram for making efforts to get a halt sanctioned at Parvatipuram. Earlier, Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju thanked the Railway Department for modernising trains as well as stations at par with international standards.

Vizianagaram Balaji Textile Market president Buddepu Venkata Rao and secretary Nirmal Kumar Pokarna said that the Vande Bharat Express would be a boon for traders in Vizianagaram, which is an important business hub in North Andhra region. They urged the railway authorities to commence repairs of the Cantonment Railway Bridge and develop Vizianagaram railway station on Cantonment side so that the passengers can have another entrance to the station.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:13 am IST

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

