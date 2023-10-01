Vande Bharat train cleaned under ‘14-minute miracle’ in Tirupati

October 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

As part of the Union government’s flagship cleanliness drive ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’, the train rake meant for Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande-Bharat Express train was cleaned at Tirupati railway station within 14 minutes.

Led by Additional Divisional Railway Manager U. Sudhakar (Guntakal Division) and Tirupati Station Director K. Satyanarayana, many employees participated in the cleaning programme, titled ‘14-minute miracle’, on the train on the first platform. The officials also explained how the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission had become a nationwide movement.

Later, Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy and Deputy Mayor of MCT B. Abhinay Reddy took part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme at the railway quarters at Tirupati West railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.