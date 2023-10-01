ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Bharat train cleaned under ‘14-minute miracle’ in Tirupati

October 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers cleaning the Vande Bharat Express train under the ‘14-minute miracle’ programme at Tirupati railway station on Sunday.

As part of the Union government’s flagship cleanliness drive ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’, the train rake meant for Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande-Bharat Express train was cleaned at Tirupati railway station within 14 minutes.

Led by Additional Divisional Railway Manager U. Sudhakar (Guntakal Division) and Tirupati Station Director K. Satyanarayana, many employees participated in the cleaning programme, titled ‘14-minute miracle’, on the train on the first platform. The officials also explained how the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission had become a nationwide movement.

Later, Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy and Deputy Mayor of MCT B. Abhinay Reddy took part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme at the railway quarters at Tirupati West railway station.

