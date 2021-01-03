Vandalism of idol: 13 BJP leaders arrested at Ramateertham temple

VIZIANAGARAM

They have been protesting for the last six days demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the vandalism of Lord Rama’s idol at Sri Kodandapani temple.

Andhra Pradesh BJP executive member Nadukuditi Eswara Rao and 12 others who have been protesting in Ramateertham for the last six days demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the vandalism of Lord Rama’s idol at Sri Kodandapani temple were arrested early on Sunday.

The move is seen as an attempt to maintain law and order in Ramateertham which has turned into a political war zone with the visits of high-profile leaders, including former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy and BJP MLC PVN Madhav.

The cadre of the three parties clashed and had a tussle with the police personnel.

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana are scheduled to visit the temple on Sunday around 11 a.m.

BJP leaders Attada Ravi Babji, Teegala Harinath, Baggam Rajesh and others condemned the arrest of the partymen and demanded their immediate release asserting that the agitation was peaceful.