Vana Mahotsavam 2024: plantation drives launched across Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government initiated the ‘Vana Mahotsavam 2024’ programme across the State on Friday, calling on the general public to plant saplings in large numbers, to increase the green cover in the State, protect forests, and ensure a sustainable environment for future generations.

As part of the programme, the Forest Department of Kurnool district launched a special drive, ‘Plant a sapling in the name of Mother’, at Rayalaseema University. A torch-lighting ceremony marked the event’s commencement, 2,000 saplings were planted on the university campus, cultural events were organised and posters related to the theme were unveiled.

Speaking at the event, Panyam MLA Gauru Charita Reddy emphasised society’s collective responsibility in safeguarding trees as integral to protecting the environment, while highlighting the State government’s commitment to encouraging widespread tree plantation and nurturing.

District Forest Officer P. Shyamala stressed the significance of the programme, initiated under the directive of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, to augment the existing green cover from 29% to 50% across the State. He highlighted the relatively low forest and green cover in Kurnool district, advocating for a concerted push to increase the green cover to 33%.

Nandyal district

Launching the ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ programme by planting a sapling in the Nunepalle Medical College premises at Nandyal district, Minister for Law and Minorities Welfare N. Md. Farook called upon the public to plant a sapling each and nurture the plant for a given period.

However, Mr. Farook said that the tamarind trees planted on both sides of the road from Nandyal toward Allagadda and Kurnool, had to be removed to facilitate laying off four lane roads.

Collector G. Rajakumari said that there was no improvement in the green cover despite the district having 3.14 lakh hectares out of the land area of 9.64 lakh acres, having a coverage of 32.8%. Stressing that the groundwater table was depleting in the district, she urged students to plant 1,500 saplings at the medical college premises to replenish the groundwater level as well as enriching the environment.

Sri Sathya Sai district

BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha along with the officials of the Social Forestry Department participated in a tree plantation drive near the Pulekulamma temple in Penukonda town of Sri Sathya Sai district as part of the ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ programme.

Ms. Savitha highlighted the importance of planting trees in alignment with social needs, addressing climate imbalances, and increasing greenery in the district from 21% to 50%. She said that the Forest Department will initiate plantation drives with indigenous plants including Kanuga, Neem, Ravi, Chinta, Amla, Shrigandha, Marri, Ashoka, Rela, Dirisem Maredu, Neredu, Devakanchana, Tellamadi, Mango, Kadambam, Jammi, Sita Ashoka, Velaga, and Seetafala.

The department is overseeing the plantation of 25 lakh saplings in the district to be completed by November, she added. Encouraging student engagement in the programme, District Collector T.S. Chetan stressed preserving the planted saplings, which would also be introduced in government institutions.

