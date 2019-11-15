Vamsi puts end to speculation, to join YSRCP

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, who recently quit TDP, has said he will soon be joining the YSRCP as he believed that its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been doing a commendable job.

He would resign to the membership of the Legislative Assembly, if necessary with the confidence that the Chief Minister would fulfil his assurances related to development of the constituency and the people’s aspirations, Mr. Vamsi told the media here on Thursday.

The Gannavaram MLA said he did not expect any personal gain for his support to the YSRCP and the Chief Minister has been his friend for nearly 25 years.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had helped me whenever I approached him, but I did not even visit him when he was in jail, due to my loyalty to the TDP. It is now time to appreciate his good work, which TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu is not acknowledging for obvious reasons. In fact, he failed in playing his role as the Leader of the Opposition,” he observed.

Mr. Vamsi said it was absurd on the part of Mr. Naidu to stage protests against the government which has barely completed six months. If there was technology that helps in taking sand out of the rivers in spate, he (Mr. Naidu) should tell the government instead of politicising the issue.

English medium

Mr. Naidu also raised a hue and cry over the introduction of English medium from Classes 1 to 6 in government schools without understanding that a large number of its beneficiaries would be students from the Backward Classes and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.