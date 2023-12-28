Vamsi Krishna Yadav’s leaving will not have any impact on YSRCP, says Subba Reddy

December 28, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav has left the YSRCP and joined the JSP despite the ruling party giving him “priority and post.”

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Subba Reddy said the development would not have any impact on the YSRCP.

“The party will not do injustice to the leaders and supporters. It is the YSRCP that has given priority to the BCs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though there were a number of BC leaders, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy believed Mr. Vamsi and gave him the MLC post. He (Mr. Vamsi) should spell out the reasons for quitting the party,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

The rejig in the party’s constituency in-charges was to ensure the YSRCP’s win in all the 175 seats in the 2024 elections, he said, and hinted at more changes in the days to come.

“The party leaders should respect the decision and work together for the success of the party,” he said.

“Despite the conspiracies of the TDP and JSP, the YSRCP will come to power again,” he asserted. People would bless the YSRCP keeping in view the welfare schemes implemented by it, he added.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra would conclude in Uttarandhra by January-end.

Addressing the media separately after participating in a video-conference with the Chief Minister, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said, “There will not be any impact on the YSRCP if any disgruntled leader chooses to desert it.”

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already hinted at the changes as a part of the preparations for the elections. The shuffling of candidates is to strengthen the team. If anybody does not like the policies and decisions of the party, they are free to chart their own path. The party does not want such selfish people,” Mr. Amarnath said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.