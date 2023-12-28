GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Vamsi Krishna Yadav’s leaving will not have any impact on YSRCP, says Subba Reddy

He says that the rejig in the party’s constituency in-charges is to ensure the YSRCP’s win in all the 175 seats in the 2024 elections

December 28, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav has left the YSRCP and joined the JSP despite the ruling party giving him “priority and post.”

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Subba Reddy said the development would not have any impact on the YSRCP.

“The party will not do injustice to the leaders and supporters. It is the YSRCP that has given priority to the BCs,” he said.

“Though there were a number of BC leaders, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy believed Mr. Vamsi and gave him the MLC post. He (Mr. Vamsi) should spell out the reasons for quitting the party,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

The rejig in the party’s constituency in-charges was to ensure the YSRCP’s win in all the 175 seats in the 2024 elections, he said, and hinted at more changes in the days to come.

“The party leaders should respect the decision and work together for the success of the party,” he said.

“Despite the conspiracies of the TDP and JSP, the YSRCP will come to power again,” he asserted. People would bless the YSRCP keeping in view the welfare schemes implemented by it, he added.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra would conclude in Uttarandhra by January-end.

