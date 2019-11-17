Vamsi invites Telugu Desam leaders’ ire

Gannavaram MLA V. Vamsi Mohan tendered unconditional apology to Telugu Desam Party MLC Y. Babu Rajendra Prasad at a press conference here on Saturday.

After announcing that he would soon join the ruling YSR Congress Party, Mr. Vamsi was seen speaking aggressively against TDP leaders, including its chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, on regional news channel interviews and debates. In one of the debates Mr. Vamsi and Mr. Rajendra Prasad had an argument over personal and political issues.

Tenders apology

Mr. Vamsi recalled the events that led to the verbal duel between the two and said Mr. Rajendra Prasad’s false allegations had made him feel bad and his temper flared up. “I tender unconditional apology to Mr. Rajendra Prasad as he is a senior, and my anger was not intentional,” Mr. Vamsi said. He thanked all the TDP leaders for giving him suggestions on how to behave.

Meanwhile, at separate press conferences, the TDP leaders took objection to Mr. Vamsi’s remarks on the TDP and its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu even while observing ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’.

Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and party senior leader Varla Ramaiah charged Mr. Vamsi with uttering several falsehoods and using vulgar language. Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the YSRCP, which had orchestrated Mr. Vamsi’s statements, was guilty of hurting the sentiments of the Hindus who believed that people in Ayyappa Deeksha should not utter falsehood or speak with anger.

“This is a deliberate attempt to insult the Hindus,” he alleged.