Vamsadhara tribunal allows A.P. to build Neradi barrage

Guidelines framed for sharing of water with Odisha

The Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal (VWDT) permitted Andhra Pradesh to construct the Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara with ancillary structures, subject to certain conditions.

The tribunal on Monday said that the barrage can have a right head sluice of 8,000 cusecs of design capacity for meeting the requirements of A.P. and have a Left Head Sluice (LHS) to cater to the requirements of Odisha below the Neradi barrage. The cost of LHS is to be borne by Odisha.

Further, the VWDT declared that the yield of the Vamsadhara at Gotta Barrage, which is 115 tmc ft, should be equally shared by A.P. with Odisha, and since the inter-State agreement between the States envisaged sharing of water on a 50:50 basis, the same principle is to be followed in a year of distress.

When there is shortage of water in a particular year, the sharing of water should be proportionately reduced. When there is an increase in water availability, it is to be increased proportionately. The distress sharing formula for the river basin is to be applicable for total utilisation by each State.

The tribunal permitted A.P. to draw the water from Neradi barrage during the first crop period, i.e. from June 1 to November 30 every year. The side weir at Katragadda is to be totally plugged and made completely non-functional immediately after the Neradi barrage is commissioned.

The barrage as well as the proposed side weir must get necessary appraisals/clearances from the Central Water Commission, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Tribal Affairs and other statutory bodies as required.

Odisha is to acquire 106 acres of land needed for the barrage construction and hand it over to A.P. within one year from the date of publication of the present order.

A.P. has been ordered to pay to Odisha all costs including compensation, charges and expenses incurred by it (Odisha) in respect of the compulsory acquisition of lands as provided in the DPR.