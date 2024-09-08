Vamsadhara, Nagavali receiving huge inflows from catchment areas

Vamsadhara, Nagavali and other rivers received huge inflows on Sunday (September 8, 2024), with incessant rains in their catchment areas for the last few days.

According to official data, the Gotta barrage constructed on the Vamsadhara river received 7220 cusecs of water and the irrigation officials released 6928 cusecs as inflows were expected to be more for the next couple of days. As many as 16,610 cusecs of water were discharged from Madduvalasa reservoir, which received 11,933 cusecs by Sunday morning (September 8, 2024).

The district received 1416.6 mm of rainfall as against 195.2 mm of normal rainfall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. The deviation is around 1266 mm. Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, who reviewed the rain situation, directed revenue and irrigation officials to work in coordination and ensure shifting of people to safe areas if there was an inundation in low-lying areas.

The district administration has also directed fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days. It has also established an exclusive control room (08942-240557) to monitor rains, floods, damage to roads, and other issues.

