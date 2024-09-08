GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vamsadhara, Nagavali receiving huge inflows from catchment areas

The heavy inflows in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers are due to incessant rains, prompting officials to take precautionary measures

Published - September 08, 2024 01:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Vamsadhara river is in full spate with heavy inflows from catchment areas of Odisha

Vamsadhara river is in full spate with heavy inflows from catchment areas of Odisha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vamsadhara, Nagavali and other rivers received huge inflows on Sunday (September 8, 2024), with incessant rains in their catchment areas for the last few days.

According to official data, the Gotta barrage constructed on the Vamsadhara river received 7220 cusecs of water and the irrigation officials released 6928 cusecs as inflows were expected to be more for the next couple of days. As many as 16,610 cusecs of water were discharged from Madduvalasa reservoir, which received 11,933 cusecs by Sunday morning (September 8, 2024).

Also Read: Very heavy rains expected in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on September 8

The district received 1416.6 mm of rainfall as against 195.2 mm of normal rainfall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. The deviation is around 1266 mm. Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, who reviewed the rain situation, directed revenue and irrigation officials to work in coordination and ensure shifting of people to safe areas if there was an inundation in low-lying areas.

The district administration has also directed fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days. It has also established an exclusive control room (08942-240557) to monitor rains, floods, damage to roads, and other issues.

Published - September 08, 2024 01:36 pm IST

Related Topics

rains / rivers / weather / weather news / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.