Vamsadhara in full spate with heavy inflows from Odisha

K Srinivasa Rao August 15, 2022 20:56 IST

Inflows are reaching near the second warning level, says irrigation official

Irrigation, revenue and other departments concerned were told to be alert in view of the rising water level. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Vamsadhara river has been in full spate in Srikakulam district for the last couple of days with heavy inflows from the catchment areas of Odisha. The irrigation officials released 72,100 cusecs of water from the Gotta barrage, according to Superintending Engineer Dola Tirumala Rao. He said that the second warning would be issued to low-lying areas if the inflows were more than 80,000 cusecs. Collector Shrikesh B .Lathkar directed the officials of irrigation, revenue and other departments concerned to be alert for a few more days since more inflows were likely with the continuous rains in catchment areas of neighbouring Odisha. He said that the situation was under control in spite of the significant inflows to the river.



