Value-based education need of the hour: President

Central University of Odisha celebrates the 12th Foundation Day

The Central University of Odisha celebrated its 12th Foundation Day on Monday in virtual mode. On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the university fraternity and in his message stressed on the need for value-based education for the growth and development of students and youth.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal through a video message talked about the importance of Indian traditional education and hoped that the nation will make use of the traditional knowledge under the new Education Policy.

In his message, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured all help to the university in achieving higher goals. He praised the efforts of the university during the COVID-19 situation.

On the occasion, foundation stone of three permanent buildings was laid by the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

In his address through online mode, Dr. Pokhriyal congratulated the university for rising to the occasion and becoming one of the prominent universities of India within few years.

He also praised the efforts of the university during the COVID-19 period by launching the ‘Bharosa’ programme, which helped a lot of students in overcoming the pandemic trauma through counselling.

He also appreciated the university for successfully conducting the Home Based Open Book Examination.

He urged the university community to focus more on research and development.

Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan in his address analysed various schemes of the Central government which could be helpful in the upliftment of the society. He also stressed the need for more collaborative efforts from the university for achieving great heights. It includes the mentorship programme under the National Research Foundation, Academia-industry linkage, research in tribal and anthropological studies and consultancy service with prominent industries of the locality like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and NALCO.

Vice-Chancellor I. Ramabrahmam, who earlier unfurled the university flag, inaugurated the programme in the presence of faculty members, officers and staff of the University.

The Foundation Day lecture was delivered by Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India. He spoke on the rich educational opportunities in India and stressed the need for practical life education for the students so that they can know the actual world by coming out of bookish world.

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang also congratulated the university in their messages. The Chairman of the University Grants Commission D.P. Singh also spoke. Chancellor P.V. Krishna Bhatt spoke.