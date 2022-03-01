Value-based education is the need of the hour, says Venkaiah Naidu

‘Education is meant for empowerment, enlightenment and employment, and not mere acquisition of degrees’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School, in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

‘Education is meant for empowerment, enlightenment and employment, and not mere acquisition of degrees’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for imparting value-based education, with emphasis on Indian culture and heritage.

“Education is meant for empowerment, enlightenment and employment, and not mere acquisition of degrees and certificates,” said Mr. Venkaiah Naidu while addressing a public meeting at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School, here on Tuesday.

Deploring the commercialisation of education, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said education and study of medicine were treated as noble missions in the past.

“Education must produce socially conscious and responsible citizens, who strive selflessly for the larger good of society and the country. Nobody will remember if you love yourself. But you become immortal if you live for others. Then you live long in the memory of others,” he added.

While stressing the importance of holistic education, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said equal attention must be paid to physical fitness and activities such as gardening.

Reiterating the need for according priority to imparting education in the mother tongue, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said, “It is important to be proficient in one’s mother tongue, while learning other languages.”

“People should elect and support public representatives having 4 Cs — character, capacity, conduct (good) and calibre. ”M. Venkaiah NaiduVice-President

‘Deteriorating values’

Expressing concern over the deteriorating values in society, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu appealed to people to elect and support public representatives having 4 Cs — character, capacity, conduct (good) and calibre. People’s representatives should be disciplined and have commitment towards people’s welfare.

“I wish to see India as a strong and powerful nation, where there is no hunger, no illiteracy and no discrimination,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Former Member of Parliament Y. Sivaji said Guntur district was endowed with a rich colonial legacy and the missionaries had done pioneering work in establishing colleges and hospitals. “The AC College is one of its kind, offering courses in arts and sciences since the beginning of the 20 th century,” he said. The Kugler’s Hospital was another pioneering institution that had saved many lives, he added.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala; president, school management committee, Ganta Subbarao; and Patibandla Vishnu Vardhan, secretary and correspondent, Sri Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School were present.