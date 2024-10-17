ADVERTISEMENT

Valmiki Jayanti celebrated in Anantapur

Published - October 17, 2024 07:38 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations were held across erstwhile Kurnool and Anantapur districts on Thursday.

In Anantapur district, Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister S. Savitha garlanded the statue of Maharishi Valmiki at the Power Office in Anantapur. Speaking at an event organised as part of the State-level Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at Gooty Road, the Minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given priority to BCs and gave them prominent posts.

She said that leaders from the district, including Kaluva Srinivasulu and Paritala Sunitha, have earlier sent proposals to the Centre for inclusion of Valmikis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, but the successive YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had failed to take up the issue.

Ms. Savitha said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had once again introduced NTR Videshi Vidya scheme for the benefit of the BCs, and the government will also start a civil services coaching centre at Amaravati. Similarly, the government will start the construction of BC bhavans in every district and introduce the BC Protection Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana urged the government to name the bridge constructed at Tower Clock in the district headquarters after Valmiki.

In Nandyal, District Collector Rajkumari Ganeria garlanded the statue of Mahakavi Valmiki at the RTC Bus stand in the town. She said that Ramayana written by the Valmiki should be taken as a model by every person in the society.

