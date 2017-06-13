Valmiki federation to grant loans: New chief

Telugu Desam Party leader B.T. Naidu was sworn in chairman of the A.P. Valmiki/Boya Cooperative Federation here on Monday.

Federation’s Managing Director B. Nagabhushanam administered the oath of office to Mr. Naidu and four directors – C. Huligaiah, B. Badanna, Sake Maddileti and B. Venkata Narayana – in the swearing-in ceremony at the MRC Function Hall in Kurnool. Another director Kappatralla Bojjamma did not attend.The federation chairman hoped that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would extend the Scheduled Tribe status to Valmiki community by Valmiki jayanthi slated in October. The government granted ₹25 crore to the federation in order to extend loans, he said.