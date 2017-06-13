Andhra Pradesh

Valmiki federation to grant loans: New chief

B.T. Naidu

B.T. Naidu   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

Chief Minister assured a grant of ₹100 crore later, says B.T. Naidu

Telugu Desam Party leader B.T. Naidu was sworn in chairman of the A.P. Valmiki/Boya Cooperative Federation here on Monday.

Federation’s Managing Director B. Nagabhushanam administered the oath of office to Mr. Naidu and four directors – C. Huligaiah, B. Badanna, Sake Maddileti and B. Venkata Narayana – in the swearing-in ceremony at the MRC Function Hall in Kurnool. Another director Kappatralla Bojjamma did not attend.The federation chairman hoped that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would extend the Scheduled Tribe status to Valmiki community by Valmiki jayanthi slated in October. The government granted ₹25 crore to the federation in order to extend loans, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 7:06:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/valmiki-federation-to-grant-25-cr-loans-new-chief/article18968678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY