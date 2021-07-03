Vallabhuni pond revived in Fort City after decades

Vallabhuni pond located in urban area was rejuvenated near Padmavatinagar of Vizianagaram.

VIZIANAGARAM

03 July 2021 00:46 IST

Dedicated and combined efforts of professors, resident welfare association leaders, public representatives and officials helped rejuvenate an urban pond in the fort city.

Vallabhuni pond, which was almost encroached upon, is now brimming with water, thanks to the support of Department of Science and Technology, which allocated funds for the revival of the tank.

Advertising

Advertising

MVGR College Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator of the project R. Maheswaran, who observed the encroachments in and around the tank and lack of water, prepared a detailed note and sent it to the Department of Science and Technology, which extended support for the protection of water body. The department, which is part of the Union government, sanctioned ₹1.08 crore three years ago for the revival of the tank.

“The tank spread over four acres is now with full of water. Excess water received during rainy season and floods will be discharged in a proper way and it would help nearby agricultural fields,” said Mr. Maheswaran. He thanked the locals for their support in its protection and beautification.

Padmavati Nagar division corporator Yenni Lakshmana Rao and Vallabhuni Tank Development Committee secretary Bangari Tarakeswara Rao have been conducting awareness programmes among the residents for the protection of the tank. “Earlier, the entire area looked like a garbage dump. Now a wonderful water body has come up. With its rejuvenation, sufficient groundwater is available for all houses, including apartments, located in Padmavati Nagar, Gayatri Nagar and surrounding areas,” said Mr. Lakshmana Rao.

Vizianagaram Haritha Project coordinator Mantri Rammohana Rao said the entire water body would be developed as a park very soon. “Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal is pleased with the combined initiative in protecting ponds in urban areas. He assured to sanction funds for its beautification. During rainy season, more saplings will be planted,” said Mr. Rammohan.

Project research associate L. Sankara Rao said the development of the tank on a par with national standards enabled many engineering students to understand the importance of water bodies in cities which were struggling owing to lack of water.