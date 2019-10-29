Vallabhaneni Vamsi parts ways with TDP

Two days after meeting Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP MLA from the Gannavaram Assembly constituency, Vallabhaneni Vamsi resigned from the primary membership of the party and reportedly tendered his resignation as a legislator on Sunday.

The Telugu Desam Party, in a press release, said the MLA cited the YSRCP’s “vindictive politics” as the reason.

Mr. Vamsi intends to quit politics to “safeguard” the public from the friction between the two rival parties — the YSRCP and the TDP.

Mr. Vamsi reportedly conveyed his anguish to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu over being targeted by the YSRCP in-charge. He alleged that some government employees were acting in a biased manner.

Mr. Vamsi, however, could not be reached for comment.

There were speculations that he might join the YSRCP or the BJP. He moved closely with Rajya Sabha member Y. S. Chowdary, who also quit the TDP to join the BJP after the general elections. In fact, he did not attend the protests against sand shortage organised by the TDP.

Cheating case

Mr. Vamsi’s resignation comes nine days after the police registered a cheating case against him.

The Hanuman Junction police booked a case against him for allegedly distributing house sites with forged signature of the Tahsildar on land registration documents. He was accused of giving these documents to the public in exchange for votes.

In response to his resignation and WhatsApp messages, Mr. Naidu said that it was the responsibility of people’s representatives to fight against such unconstitutional and undemocratic methods of the government.

Party leaders across the State were being subjected to harassment, the TDP president alleged.

Let’s fight unitedly, says Naidu

“Always remember that whenever injustice is meted out, we have to fight instead of giving up. We shall fight this harassment unitedly. In the interest of future generations, safeguarding and upholding the democratic values, we have to fight the injustice of the present government,” Mr. Naidu said.