Validity of motor vehicle documents extended to March 31

The validity of fitness, all types of permits, driving licence and registration or any other documents, pertaining to motor vehicles have been further extended to March 31, 2021.

The validity of the documents, which expired since the beginning of the lockdown in March, was initially extended till December 31.

However, in view of the continuing threat of COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had advised the State governments to extend the validity further.

“We have received the order this evening on extension of the validity of the documents,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam.

The enforcement authorities have also been advised to treat such documents valid till March 31, 2021.

This extension would enable citizens to avail transport-related services, while maintaining social distance.