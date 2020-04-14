Validity of e-Passes issued for lockdown period in A.P. extended till May 3

The validity of e-Passes given to people who are part of the supply chain of essential services in the lockdown period has been extended till May 3, said State Corona Control Centre Special Officer Himanshu Shukla.

Response to PM’s announcement

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Shukla said the government had issued e-Passes to around 13,000 people to ensure uninterrupted flow of essential services in the State. The validity of these passes was till April 14. But in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Tuesday to extend the lockdown period till May 3, the validity of these passes has also been extended.

Further, Mr. Shukla said people seeking a new pass need not visit any office. All they have to do is visit https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVorganisationRegistration. People can also apply for the same through Spandana weblink www.spandana.ap.gov.in.