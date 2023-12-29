‘Valiant 2023’ technical symposium begins at VIT-Bhimavaram

December 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

BHIMAVARAM

‘Valiant 2023’, a national-level technical symposium, kicked off on Friday at the Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) in Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district. Clear Trail Technologies vice-president G. Prabhu Charan inaugurated the symposium, and as many as 1,109 students from across the country are displaying their projects.

VIT Bhimavaram students demonstrated their project ‘Emergency Medicine Delivery Drone’, which won at the Smart India Hackathon-2023, held recently in Bhopal, said Director and Principal D. Suryanarayana.

The symposium is being conducted in the categories of drone voyage, robot technology, project expo, lab view wiz, fox hunt, circuit debugging, and the black box. The symposium convener R. Srinivasa Raju, and teaching and non-teaching staff were present.

