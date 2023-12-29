ADVERTISEMENT

‘Valiant 2023’ technical symposium begins at VIT-Bhimavaram

December 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BHIMAVARAM

‘Valiant 2023’, a national-level technical symposium, kicked off on Friday at the Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) in Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district. Clear Trail Technologies vice-president G. Prabhu Charan inaugurated the symposium, and as many as 1,109 students from across the country are displaying their projects. 

VIT Bhimavaram students demonstrated their project ‘Emergency Medicine Delivery Drone’, which won at the Smart India Hackathon-2023, held recently in Bhopal, said Director and Principal D. Suryanarayana.

The symposium is being conducted in the categories of drone voyage, robot technology, project expo, lab view wiz, fox hunt, circuit debugging, and the black box. The symposium convener R. Srinivasa Raju, and teaching and non-teaching staff were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US