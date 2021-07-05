Vakula Matha temple works reviewed

Minister for Mines and Geology P. Ramachandra Reddy inspected the progress of renovation work at the ancient Vakula Matha temple, situated atop the Peruru hillock on the city outskirts, on Monday.

The temple dedicated to the foster mother of Sri Venkateswara remained dilapidated for nearly a century and finally became inaccessible after the surrounding rocks were mined over a period of time. The temple construction became a reality after several agitations by political parties as well as saints. The Minister has now volunteered to take up the work as fulfilment of a vow.

An access road is coming up from the Tirupati-Chittoor highway up to a portion of the hillock, from where the devotees will have to take the flight of stairs. Work on the Gopuram is completed, while the task of consecrating the canopy (Vimanam) over the sanctum sanctorum is in progress. MGNREGS State council member M. Viswanath accompanied the Minister.