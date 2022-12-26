ADVERTISEMENT

Vajpayee never resorted to politics of vengeance, unlike today’s politicians, says A.P. BJP chief Somu Veerraju

December 26, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other BJP leaders paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Good Governance Day programme held in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee never resorted to politics of vengeance and was known for maintaining high standards of probity in public life.

Paying tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, observed as the Good Governance Day, here on Sunday, Mr. Veerraju said that the former PM, unlike the present-day politicians, would not even contemplate doing anything unethical.

“These days, there are parties which don’t mind poaching MLAs despite having 151 of their own”Somu VeerrajuBJP State president

“These days, there are parties which don’t mind poaching MLAs despite having 151 of their own,” he said, taking a dig at the alleged engineering of defections by the YSRCP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Contemporary politics have become a game involving huge financial stakes, he stated.

“India emerged as nuclear power during the Vajpayee regime. While Vajpayee ushered in a technological revolution, Narendra Modi transformed the country into ‘Digital India’, which rose to the stature of holding the presidency of G-20 nations,” he said.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was habituated to “only pressing buttons” as if there was nothing else required to be done by a CM, Mr. Narasimha Rao said mockingly and asserted that the BJP and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) would fight against the YSRCP’s corrupt governance and its failures.

BJP leaders I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, V. Suryanarayana Raju, B. Sriram, B. Srinivasa Yadav and D. Umamaheswara Raju and JSP leader P.V. Mahesh were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US