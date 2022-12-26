December 26, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee never resorted to politics of vengeance and was known for maintaining high standards of probity in public life.

Paying tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, observed as the Good Governance Day, here on Sunday, Mr. Veerraju said that the former PM, unlike the present-day politicians, would not even contemplate doing anything unethical.

“These days, there are parties which don’t mind poaching MLAs despite having 151 of their own,” he said, taking a dig at the alleged engineering of defections by the YSRCP.

Contemporary politics have become a game involving huge financial stakes, he stated.

“India emerged as nuclear power during the Vajpayee regime. While Vajpayee ushered in a technological revolution, Narendra Modi transformed the country into ‘Digital India’, which rose to the stature of holding the presidency of G-20 nations,” he said.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was habituated to “only pressing buttons” as if there was nothing else required to be done by a CM, Mr. Narasimha Rao said mockingly and asserted that the BJP and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) would fight against the YSRCP’s corrupt governance and its failures.

BJP leaders I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, V. Suryanarayana Raju, B. Sriram, B. Srinivasa Yadav and D. Umamaheswara Raju and JSP leader P.V. Mahesh were present.