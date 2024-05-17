Vaisakha Maasa Brahmotsavams at Dwaraka Tirumala from May 18

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam (Chinna Tirupati), Dwaraka, has geared up for the annual Brahmotsavams. The eight-day Vaisakha Maasa Brahmotsavams will be organised from Saturday, May 18.

An interesting feature of Brahmotsavams is that the presiding deity is decorated in different forms of Lord Vishnu during the festivities. The ‘Tiru Kalyanam’ ritual performed during the festivities is another major attraction of the Brahmotsavams.

The celebrations will begin on Saturday with Lord Venkateswara Swamy adorned as the bridegroom and His consort, Ammavaru, adorned as the bride. The processional deities would be taken out in procession in the town on various types of ‘vahanas’, the celestial vehicles, as part of the ‘Gramotsavam’, the village festival.

The Devasthanam priests would perform ‘anukararpana’ and other rituals on Sunday, May 19. A host of other rituals would follow in the next days.

The rituals would be performed in the temple’s as per the ‘Vaikhanasa agama sastra’.

The deities would be taken out on silver ‘Garuda vahanam’, and Simha vahanam’ on May 22 on the ‘tiru veedhulu’, the holy streets near the temple.

The ‘Rathotsavam’ will be held on May 23 when the processional deities are carried on the silver chariot. On the next day, a Veda sabha will also be organised.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, the presiding deity is decorated as eight of His incarnations, the ‘avatars’: Sri Bhusameta Maha Vishnu, Kaliya Mardhana, Yoga Srinivasudu, Rama Lakshmana Sametha Hanuman, Mohini, Rajamannar, Murali Krishna, and Sayana Maha Vishnu.

Speaking to The Hindu, Devasthanam Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao said that all arrangements were in place for the Brahmotsavams.

The common devotee would be accorded priority during the eight-day Brahmotsavams. The Kalyanam of Swamyvaru and Rathotsavam will be performed on May 22, he said, adding that the ‘Tiru Kalyanam’ ritual would be performed in a grand manner.

The Devasthanam will organise ‘gramotsavam’ as part of the celebrations. On Monday, May 20, the deities will be taken out in a procession on ‘Surya Prabha vahanam’ at 7 a.m. and on ‘Chandra Prabha vahanam’ at 7 p.m, said Mr. Trinadha Rao.

He said that on May 21, the deities would be taken out for gramotsavam on ‘Hanumad vahanam’. He added that the devotees were requested to note that Nitya Arjitha Kalyanams and Arjitha seva were cancelled during Brahmotsavams.