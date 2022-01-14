Vaikuntha Ekadashi rituals performed at Srisailam

KURNOOL

14 January 2022 00:24 IST

Vaikuntha Ekadasi Srisailam

People thronged the Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in large numbers to witness the tastefully decorated temple premises with flowers and lights.

The processional deities were taken out as part of the Brungi Vahana Seva Uthsavam in the evening and devotees lapped it up as the deities decorated with white, green and red flowers made their way on a palanquin around the temple. The floral decoration at the Nandimandapam with yellow flowers and the shape of eyes of goddess attracted everyone near the Dhwajasthambham.

Advertising

Advertising

The festival began in the morning with the ‘Uttara Dwara darshanam’ for the devotees after a traditional harathi and bringing in the processional deities of Bhramarambha and Mallikarjuna through the Uttara Dwaram and conducting all ritualistic pujas.

After the sunset, the temple was decorated with lights and each gopuram and walls were lit with different colour of lights making the place attractive. The Bhramotsavams will continue till Tuesday.