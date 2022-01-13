Andhra Pradesh

Vaikunta Ekadasi | Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples in Andhra wearing a festive look

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple wearing festive look with the arrival of devotees on January 13, 2022, to offer prayers on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi. | Photo Credit: K. Srinivasa Rao
K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM 13 January 2022 14:14 IST
Updated: 13 January 2022 14:14 IST

Temple officials say COVID-19 protocols were followed by devotees

Hundreds of devotees on Thursday offered special prayers in Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples and Ashta Lakshmi temples in Vizianagaram and Srikaulam districts on the occasion of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’.

As far as Vizianagaram district is concerned, devotees formed long queues at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Venkateswara Swamy temple near Fort junction, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on the Ring Road and Astalakshmi Sametha Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ayyannapeta.

Advertising
Advertising

In Srikakulam, TTD’s Venkateswara Swamy temple, Ashta Lakshmi temple at PN Colony, Siva Balaji temple at Bank Colony were seen full of devotional activity.

Ashtalakshmi temple trustee P. Jaganmohan Rao said all the devotees were made to follow Covid-19 protocol against the backdrop of the Omicron threat. He hoped that the people would overcome all ordeals including Covid-19 threat in the New Year.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday
religion and belief
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...