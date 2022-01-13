Vaikunta Ekadasi | Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples in Andhra wearing a festive look

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

13 January 2022 14:14 IST

Temple officials say COVID-19 protocols were followed by devotees

Hundreds of devotees on Thursday offered special prayers in Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples and Ashta Lakshmi temples in Vizianagaram and Srikaulam districts on the occasion of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’.

As far as Vizianagaram district is concerned, devotees formed long queues at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Venkateswara Swamy temple near Fort junction, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on the Ring Road and Astalakshmi Sametha Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ayyannapeta.

In Srikakulam, TTD’s Venkateswara Swamy temple, Ashta Lakshmi temple at PN Colony, Siva Balaji temple at Bank Colony were seen full of devotional activity.

Ashtalakshmi temple trustee P. Jaganmohan Rao said all the devotees were made to follow Covid-19 protocol against the backdrop of the Omicron threat. He hoped that the people would overcome all ordeals including Covid-19 threat in the New Year.