Vaikunta Dwara darshanam extended to 10 days at Tirumala

Facility will be available from December 25 to January 3

The TTD has resolved to keep the Vaikunta Dwaram open for 10 days in the larger interests of pilgrims.

The board of trustees that met here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Y.V. Subba Reddy took a unanimous decision in this regard.

Accordingly, the Vaikunta Dwaram will be kept open from December 25 to January 3.

The Vaikunta Dwaram is the passage in the inner-most sanctum sanctorum of the temple of Lord Venkateswara and is generally opened for two days in a year on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country throng the temple to have the darshan of the presiding deity on both days.

There has been a growing demand from pilgrims to extend the Vaikunta Dwara darshanam for at least 10 days on the lines of the Sri Rangam temple in Tamil Nadu.

Wide consultations

The board discussed the issue during its meeting last December but resolved to take the opinion of pontiffs before arriving at any decision as it is a sensitive issue. After holding consultations with over 26 religious leaders of various renowned peetams and mutts during the past eight months and all the prominent seers belonging to Vanamamalai, Ahobila, Andavan, Kanchi, Sringeri, Parakala and Vyasaraja Mutts giving the nod to the proposal, the authorities finally placed the subject before the board.