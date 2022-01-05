‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’ for 5,000 Tirupati locals a day

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to provide ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’ for 5,000 local residents of Tirupati for 10 days starting January 13.

Since last year, the TTD has been keeping the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ open for 10 days starting with the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, instead of for two days, with an aim to accommodate more devotees through the ‘sacred portal’. The tickets will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis at designated locations in the city.

TTD’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti and Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu inspected some of the ticket issuing locations and reviewed the security arrangements required to tackle crowding. They appealed to the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing mask and following physical distance.