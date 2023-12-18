Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at Tirumala temple to begin at 1.45 a.m. on December 23

December 18, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Devotees will be allowed for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi from 1.45 a.m. on December 23.

Soon after the completion of the mandatory rituals in connection with the auspicious day, the passage circumambulating the innermost sanctum sanctorum at the hill temple will be opened for the common devotees.

Briefing the media after presiding over a high-level meeting with the senior officials of various departments, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on December 18 (Monday) said that the Uttara Dwaram will be kept open for 10 days as is observed at various Vaishnavite temples and closed on the midnight on January 1, 2024.

About 4,23,500 Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be issued at ninety counters at nine different points in Tirupati. The tokens carrying the date and time for the darshan will be simultaneously issued from 2 p.m. on December 22 at the TTD’s Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, Govindaraja Choultries, Bhoo Devi Complex, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Indira Maidan, Jeeva Kona High School, MR Palli ZP High School and Rama Naidu School in Bairagipatteda till the available token are exhausted.

Devotees with darshan tickets or tokens only will be allowed to travel up to the hill town 24 hours in advance and considered for the allotment of cottages and guest houses.

To avoid overcrowding atop the hill town, devotees can opt for accommodation in Tirupati and reach the hill town at the time specified on their tokens. Devotees without darshan tokens can also visit the town, get their heads tonsured and visit other places of importance. However, they will not be allowed for darshan.

Mr. Reddy made it clear that VIPs visiting the town will be extended all courtesies as per protocol. However, no referral letters will be entertained during the ten-day period.