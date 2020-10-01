‘Vahana sevas’ to mark Navaratri Brahmotsavams

TIRUMALA

01 October 2020 19:56 IST

Decision taken at a high-level meeting of TTD

The TTD on Thursday resolved to organise ‘vahana sevas’ around the mada streets during the ensuing Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to commence from October 16 with restricted number of devotees.

During the ‘Salakatla Brahmotsavams’, which concluded last week, the festivities were strictly confined to inner portals of the hill temple. But this time, the TTD has resolved to allow a limited number of devotees, particularly those with valid darshan tickets, into the galleries to witness the two-time daily procession of the deity on various vahanams.

Timings

The procession of ‘vahana sevas’ will be organised between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The same timing will be applicable even on the night of Garuda Seva (October 20 ) as only a restricted number of devotees will be allowed into the galleries.

Advertising

Advertising

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy (who also holds full additional charge as the Executive Officer) with the district, police and HoDs of various TTD departments.

Foot operated sanitisers will be extensively set up at all the galleries besides mandatory thermal screening.

Police and Srivari seva volunteers will be deployed in a limited number and the same stipulation followed in permitting bhajan and cultural troops that precede the daily processions.

Required stocks of laddus will be maintained and arrangements made at Nitya Annadanam (free meals) for the benefit of devout.

The nine-day annual fete will end with Chakrasnanam on October 24.