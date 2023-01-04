ADVERTISEMENT

Vahana Seva marks Mukkoti Ekadasi festivities at Srisailam of Andhra Pradesh

January 04, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau

Ravana Vahana Seva being organised in the early hours of Monday as part of Mukkoti Ekadasi at Srisailam temple. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

A large number of devotees visited the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Monday as special pujas and ‘vahana seva’ were performed on the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi from the early hours of Monday.

The processional deities, seated on the Ravana Vahanam for the seva, were taken out in the streets around the temple in a palanquin. Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna accompanied the priests in the seva.

Unlike the Vaishnavaite temples, Vaikuntha Dwara or Uttara Dwara Darshanam is not followed by the devotees at Srisailam.

After ‘Gramaotsavam’ was performed, the processional deities were placed near Balipeetham on the northern side of the temple where the devotees were allowed to have darshan.

