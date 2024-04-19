Vaddera youth framed in stone-pelting case, allege TDP BC Cell leader

April 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP BC Cell general secretary and Rashtra Vaddera Seva Sangham president M. Eswara Rao alleged that the youth arrested in the case of pelting a stone at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was framed in the case to obtain political mileage in the run-up to the general elections.

Addressing a press conference along with the party’s BC Saadhikaara Samithi general secretary Veeranki Guru Murthy at the TDP central office on Friday, Mr. Eswara Rao said an SC youth was framed in the Kodi-Kathi case in 2019, and the present incident seemed to be another such plan aimed at earning sympathy for the CM ahead of the elections.

It was unfortunate that the Vaddera community was targeted, he said, adding that statewide protests will be staged if the youth is not released immediately.