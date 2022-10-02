Vadaanya to hold talent test for students of 175 govt. schools

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P. Basant Kumar releasing a poster on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P. Basant Kumar on Saturday released a poster announcing a talent test to be conducted by a non-governmental organisation, Vadaanya, for students of Classes IX and X from 175 government schools, on December 18 in the district.

The test will be conducted on the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan. The winners will get ₹25,000 cash, while ₹15,000 will be given as a second prize, and ₹10,000 as a third prize.

Society founder P. Ashok and members Jayaprakash, Chiranjeevi, Ubed Syed, and Umar Farooq, who attended the function, said that ₹5,000 would be given to those getting 4th to 8th places, ₹3,000 for 9th to 13th places, ₹2,000 for 14th to 18th places, ₹1000 for 19th and 20th places.

Some of the deserving would be supported in the future also for their studies, said Mr. Ashok.