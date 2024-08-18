Vadaanya Janaa Society celebrates 13th anniversary at Anantapur

Vadaanya Janaa Society, a Hyderabad-based NGO, celebrated its 13th anniversary at AF Ecology Centre here on Sunday.

Anantapur District Collector V. Vinod Kumar, who was the chief guest, emphasised the indispensable role of education in anyone’s life and elaborated the government’s various initiatives within the education sector.

Renowned IT professional J.A. Chowdary spoke about the ‘Ankura Mission’, a government initiative where investors and senior corporate executives engage with youth and provide funding for their innovative ideas.

AF Ecology Centre chairman Y.V. Malla Reddy chimed in with insights on the transformative power of education. Several speakers shared motivating stories encouraging students to strive for excellence in their endeavours.

Vadaanya members narrated success stories of students and their myriad accomplishments aid by the NGO’s support. The founder, Ashok Padapati, gave an overview of Vadaanya’s journey, current plans, and preparations for the Talent Test 2024, which grants scholarships for meritorious students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

