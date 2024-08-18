GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vadaanya Janaa Society celebrates 13th anniversary at Anantapur

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar highlights the government’s various initiatives within the education sector

Published - August 18, 2024 06:38 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector V. Vinod Kumar addressing students at the 13th anniversary of Vadaanya, in Anantapur on Sunday.

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar addressing students at the 13th anniversary of Vadaanya, in Anantapur on Sunday.

Vadaanya Janaa Society, a Hyderabad-based NGO, celebrated its 13th anniversary at AF Ecology Centre here on Sunday.

Anantapur District Collector V. Vinod Kumar, who was the chief guest, emphasised the indispensable role of education in anyone’s life and elaborated the government’s various initiatives within the education sector.

Renowned IT professional J.A. Chowdary spoke about the ‘Ankura Mission’, a government initiative where investors and senior corporate executives engage with youth and provide funding for their innovative ideas.

AF Ecology Centre chairman Y.V. Malla Reddy chimed in with insights on the transformative power of education. Several speakers shared motivating stories encouraging students to strive for excellence in their endeavours.

Vadaanya members narrated success stories of students and their myriad accomplishments aid by the NGO’s support. The founder, Ashok Padapati, gave an overview of Vadaanya’s journey, current plans, and preparations for the Talent Test 2024, which grants scholarships for meritorious students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telangana / Hyderabad / Anantapur / non government organizations (NGO) / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.