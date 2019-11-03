Vacuum at the top: Nagarjuna varsity feels the impact

The largest university in the Capital region, Acharya Nagarjuna University, located between Guntur and Vijayawada, has been without a full-time Vice- Chancellor for almost a year.

Ever since A. Rajendra Prasad, Professor of Law, attained superannuation in December 2018, the university has been without a full-time Vice-Chancellor affecting the administration. K. Ramji, continues to be the in-charge Vice-Chancellor since then.

What has added intrigue to the series of developments after the new government has been formed in the State is the decision of the Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education, to hold the file relating to appointment of P. Rajasekhar, former Registrar of ANU, as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of ANU even after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared it on October 25.

The e-file number EHE01-ANU0ESTT (AVC) 1/2019 has been pending with the Higher Education Department for clearance even after the approval of the Chief Minister.

Turbulent times

The file is shown in the e-office portal as pending with the Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education. The university is not only the largest institution in the region, but also is located in the Capital region. It offers multi-disciplinary courses at graduate, post- graduate level and engineering level and is well known for its quality research facilities.

The university has faced a few turbulent times in recent years and the suicide of an engineering student in August 2015 plunged the university into a turmoil.

Dr. Rajasekhar, who was the then Registrar of the university, helped steer the university out of turbulent waters and helped restore peace and discipline in the university.