Vaccine for 15-18 age group from Jan. 3

In line with the Centre’s guidelines on the vaccination against COVID for teenagers and booster dose for the health workers and senior citizens, the State Health Department has ordered the District Collectors and officials concerned to make arrangements.

In a circular, Public Health and Family Welfare director G. Hymavathi said that vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 would be started on January 3 and only Covaxin would be available.

She said booster doses would be given to healthcare and frontline workers who got the second dose at least 39 weeks before January 10.

Also, senior citizens with comorbidities would be given the booster dose from January 10 as per medical advice. Beneficiaries have to register on the CoWin portal starting from January 1.