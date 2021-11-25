Vaccine coverage 71% in Prakasam

ONGOLE

Over 71% of the 26.83 lakh population in the 18-plus age group in the district have received both doses of vaccine so far.

Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavali said 92.2% of the 26.82 lakh eligible population in the district had taken one dose of vaccine. The number of persons taking both doses of vaccine was 67% till November 9.

The two doses of vaccine coverage had been completed among 84.4% of the 10.90 lakh people in the age group of 45 and above. However, only 7.78 lakh of the 15.93 lakh population had taken two does in the age group of 18-44. As many as 7.17 lakh people in the district had not taken even a single dose of vaccine.

The uncovered population was a high 5.36 lakh in the age group of 18-44, according to a report compiled by the health officials. The district had a stock of two lakh doses of vaccine, she said.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Prakasam district dipped to a low 83. The district logged eight new cases in last 24 hours. Only eight persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours ending 9.00 am on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government.