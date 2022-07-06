Andhra Pradesh

Vaccine camps to mark World Zoonoses Day

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 06, 2022 04:32 IST
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, in association with Jeevakarunya Ashramam, will conduct rabies vaccination camps for pets and stray dogs on Wednesday on the occasion of World Zoonoses Day. The camps will be conducted at Iron Yard, Bhavanipuram and Nehru Bomma Centre, One Town from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Also, all government veterinary hospitals will provide free vaccines for pets.

